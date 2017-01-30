KARACHI - The Counter-Terrorism Department claimed on Sunday to have arrested two militants, including a would-be suicide bomber, in a raid in the Mangopir locality.

Police said that militants were planning to carry out attacks in Karachi when police conducted a raid and arrested accused Shaukat and would-be suicide bomber Zar Khan.

Police said those arrested were involved in Shikarpur bombing, attack on the CIA centre in Sukkur and other terrorist activities. Police claimed to have recovered weapons from their possession. Also, police shot dead an alleged robber in the Mochko police area. Police said that they signalled a suspicious motorbike to stop during a routine patrol when the motorcyclists resorted to firing and tried to flee under the cover of firing. In an exchange of fire, one alleged robber was injured. He died on way to the hospital while his accomplice managed to flee. The body of the robber, who is yet to be identified, was shifted to morgue after an autopsy.

Separately, a man was killed in an armed attack in the Korangi Industrial Area. Police said that Usman along with his uncle Muhammad Khan visited a plot, which he wanted to buy. The gunmen present there resorted to firing, killing Usman and wounding Muhammad Khan.

Also, a body with torture marks was found on the outskirts of the metropolis. Ibrahim Hydri police found body of an unidentified man in G-Sector in Bhitai Colony near Gulshan-e-Mustafa Korangi. The body was moved to the morgue for identification after autopsy at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Another body was found near Baila Stop, Hub near Karachi. The body with bullet wounds was shifted to the morgue for identification after an autopsy.