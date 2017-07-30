SUKKUR - A meeting held here on Saturday with Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Abbas Baloch in the chair reviewed preparations for independence day celebrations with national zeal and fervour.

The meeting was attended by representatives of district police, civil defense, WAPDA, health, education and Municipal Corporation. The meeting reviewed arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations and took several important decisions in this regard.

The meeting was informed that foolproof security arrangements will be made for August 14, and a special traffic plan will also be evolved for smooth flow of traffic on the day.

During the meeting the departments of education, health, WAPDA, police and civil defense were directed to perform special duties on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations.

The meeting was further told for making special arrangements for cleanliness of the public sector buildings on this occasion. Moreover, the Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Muhammad Nawaz Sohu on Saturday also chaired a meeting at DC Office to review the arrangements ahead of August 14th in the district.