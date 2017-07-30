KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Naib Ameer Asadullah Bhutto has said that the Supreme Court’s (SC) historic decision in Panama leaks case is a precious gift to the nation just before the Independence Day.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here at Idara Noorul Haq on Saturday.

JI leaders, including Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Abdul Wahab, Dr Usama Razi, Ishaq Khan, Zahid Askari and others were also present on the occasion.

Hailing the decision of SC, Bhutto said that JI was the first political party which had approached the apex court and submitted a petition against corruption.

“SC has announced a decision in nation’s favour, while the credit for that goes to the entire nation,” JI leader said, and added, “The accountability has started in the country and all those people whose names have appeared in Panama leaks should be taken to the task.”

Bhutto further said that the party had decided to celebrate the victory of justice on Sunday, and a rally would be taken out in this regard.

He pointed out that corruption was one of the key issues of the country and former JI chief Qazi Hussain Ahmed had spearheaded a movement in 1998 for the implementation of Article 62, 63.

“JI, with the aim to eliminate corruption from the country, also took out a Long March and besieged National Assembly. Later Sirajul Haq, after taking oath as JI chief, launched a movement for corruption free Pakistan, and on August 14, 2014 filed a petition in the SC.

He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif illegally used his powers and interfered in the affairs of various departments to benefit himself and his family.

“It is just a beginning, and the JI will carry on its movement until the eradication of corruption from the country,” he pledged.