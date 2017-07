MIRPURKHAS - A labourer was killed after a dilapidated wall of a mosque collapsed here in Dengan Bhurgari on Saturday.

Reports say that the wall suddenly caved in, and Mehboob, 26, son of Yaseen, was seriously injured.

He was rushed to taluka hospital Kot Ghulam Muhammad, but did not survive.

People say that heavy rains have weakened walls of the mosque.