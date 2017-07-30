KARACHI - Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) held an entry test for Fall 2017 at a local hotel in two shifts in a local hotel , where a large number of candidates gave the test for different disciplines of the university, including Department of Business Administration, Commerce and Management Science, Computer Science, Media Studies and Communication, Environment Science and Education. Out of 1, 500 students, who had applied online for the admission for two hundred seats in all departments, nine hundred fifty students had submitted their forms along with required fees, and the same students also took the entry test conducted by the university. The candidates had come from all parts of Sindh, because SMIU offers admissions on open merit.

While talking before and after the test, some candidates said that they wished to get admission in this historic institution that not only provided a quality education at its campus at low fees, but also provided opportunities to the students to visit foreign countries.

It is important to note here that SMIU had received university status in February 2012, and the classes of first batch had started from January 2013, and its first convocation was held this year in February.

Now, SMIU is ranked amongst the best universities of the country, which had also established its academic contacts and signed MoUs with various noted educational organisations and universities including China, UK, Turkey, Malaysia and other countries.