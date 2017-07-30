KARACHI - Aafia Movement Pakistan leader Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif missed an opportunity to become a national hero by securing the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, she said the disqualification of Nawaz should mean the upholding of law and constitution. “Otherwise, the dream of supremacy of law in Pakistan will remain elusive and the prevailing injustice-based system will never be reformed,” she apprehended.

She further said that people would only see a meaningful change in their lives when every corrupt and crook would go through ruthless accountability.

Fawzia said if decision of the Supreme Court (SC) was implemented in letter and spirit, then one could hope that the politics of lies, corruption and false promises would be eliminated from Pakistan.

She regretted that the successive governments did not comply with the orders of Sindh, Islamabad and Lahore high courts regarding the repatriation of Aafia.

She said had the rulers implemented these court directives, today Aafia would have been reunited with her family.

She recalled that Nawaz had been provided a golden chance right in the beginning of his tenure to write a letter to the US administration for the repatriation of Aafia, but he simply missed that opportunity.

She noted that Aafia’s release had now become the touchstone to judge the loyalty of politicians towards their nation and country. “Nawaz, however, could not meet this criterion,” she commented, and said that this was despite the fact that Aafia’s family and the nation kept reminding him of his promise for four years that he would secure the release of Aafia, but he turned his deaf ear to these requests.

Fowzia said the rulers who pocketed the US dollars by trafficking Aafia and her children, and the rulers who did not fulfil their promise to secure her release only faced disgrace and humiliation.

She, however, said now it was up to the future rulers to either keep the national honour and pride supreme or prefer their petty, vested interests.