Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that the provincial government was focusing on improving road infrastructure in the province.

Giving an interview to a local radio network, he said that work on Karachi roads was the evidence that the provincial government was committed to improving the situation.

He said that the World Bank’s (WB) team was arriving in August and would help produce electricity through solar energy in rural areas of the province.

“Our government is working on solar, wind and coal energy projects and positive results will soon be evident in the province,” he said.

Acknowledging that major issue of the province was the law and order situation, the CM said it was not due to the internal situation, but due to external factors.

“We have resolved the law and order issue through our political will,” he said, and vowed the government would continue to sustain this peace, especially in Karachi, through constant efforts.

Murad said that the other major issue was unemployment of the youth. “Unfortunately, the provincial government has been unable to do much on this front, but is trying its best to create more employment opportunities for the youth,” he informed.

“Apart from improving the situation in government sector, we are also trying our best to increase job opportunities in the private sector,” the CM added.

Speaking on the repeal of bill related to NAB, the chief minister said it was the provincial government’s constitutional right as the then dictator, Pervez Musharraf, had introduced this law in a state of emergency, which he had imposed by bypassing the constitution.

“We are also against corruption, but it does not mean that anyone can be allowed to play with the dignity and respect of anyone,” the chief minister opined.

He said that unfortunately Sindh was being targeted through NAB and 12 provincial ministers and several bureaucrats were facing NAB cases, which, he said, was victimisation of the Sindh government.

“Is corruption only in Sindh; why is NAB unable to catch corrupt people in other provinces?” he said, and added that it was a conspiracy to disrupt development process in the province.

Murad justified bringing new accountability bill, saying the government had been forced to do so in order to end its victimisation.

He further said that in Panama leaks case, the decision had come against prime minister, but what about NAB that failed to perform its duties properly. “It has failed to curb corruption from the country,” he concluded.