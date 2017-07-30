JACOBABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] Jacobabad took out a rally here on Saturday to celebrate the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister.

Sweets were also distributed among the people on the occasion.

The rally, which was led by PTI leader Raaz Khan Pathan, was taken out from Pathan House and culminated at Jacobabad Press Club after passing through several roads and streets.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI leaders praised decision of the Supreme Court [SC], and said that it had been proved that Nawaz was guilty because he had failed to establish the money trail and his other family members were also involved in taking illegal benefits. They also demanded the SC play its role in the return of looted money back to Pakistan.

Consumers protest loadshedding,

detection bills

Irked consumers of Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company [SEPCO] and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] took out a protest rally here on Saturday against detection bills and unscheduled loadshedding in the city and its outskirts.

The protestors also torched the effigy of Abid Sher Ali, the state minister, to vent their anger.

Raaz Khan Pathan, local PTI leader, led the rally.

Addressing participants of the rally, PTI leaders said lives of people had become miserable due to detection bills and prolonged, unannounced loadshedding, which, they said was sheer injustice with people of Jacobabad.

Demanding WAPDA take notice of detection bills and prolonged power outages, the protesters warned of extending their protests if their demands were not met.