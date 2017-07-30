SUKKUR - A speeding rickshaw collided head on with a motorcycle here at site area roundabout on Saturday, as a result of which the motorcyclist, Muhammad Yaseen, 14, was killed on the spot while his other companion Mujahid Buriro was seriously injured.

The rickshaw driver escaped from the scene after the incident while police have impounded the rickshaw.

Body of the deceased was shifted to Civil Hospital for the postmortem examination after which it was handed over to his relatives. No case of the incident had been registered till the filing of this report.

People demand replacement of transformer

Inhabitants of Takkar Muhalla held a protest demonstration in front of the press club on Saturday against SEPCO for non-replacement of their burnt transformer.

The protestors kept chanting slogans against Sepco during the protest.

They demanded SEPCO CEO and other higher authorities on the occasion to get their burnt transformer replaced and save them from further miseries.