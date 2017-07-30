KARACHI - Police killed two alleged robbers in an ‘encounter’ here in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Saturday.

Sharae Faisal police said that two young armed men, riding a motorcycle, first snatched a cellphone from a boy, and when they intercepted a family travelling in a car, police personnel on routine patrolling reached the site.

Police said the robbers attempted to flee and opened fire, and in retaliation, police got hold of both of them in an injured condition.

Police said it also had recovered arms, a motorcycle and valuables from their possession.

The suspects were later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where they breathed their last.

Two cops suspended

On the other hand, two policemen were suspended for manhandling a journalist who was covering an encounter.

Reporter Sajid Rauf was manhandled by the policemen of Sharae Faisal police station near Lal Flats on main Rashid Minhas Road.

Sajid said that after hearing gunshots, he reached the spot and saw two robbers lying on the road after they were shot by the police.

He said that policemen abused him and beat him up when he was filming the scene. “I informed them that I am a journalist, but they took me to police station where they also manhandled me,” he narrated.

District East SSP Irfan Baloch took notice of the incident and suspended two policemen of the Sharae Faisal police station, including ASI Amjad.

Provincial home minister Sohail Anwar Sial has also taken notice of manhandling of the journalist and sought report from Zone East police chief DIG Arif Hanif within 24 hours.

Sial has also ordered the concerned officials to conduct departmental inquiry into the incident and ensure action against the policemen responsible for the journalist’s humiliation.

Family of murdered

boy demands justice

SHIKARPUR: Members of civil society and relatives of a teenage boy, who was gunned down about three months ago, took out a rally here on Saturday against the non-arrest of his murderers.

Participants of the rally blocked Sukkur-Shikarpur national highway and latter culminated at Shikarpur Press Club, where their representatives held a press conference and demand the immediate arrest of boy’s killers.

Zulfikar Brohi, Meer Hassan Brohi, Shah Zaman Brohi, brothers of deceased Babu Brohi said that their brother was gunned down about three months ago, but police had failed to arrest the killers.

They said that although the murderers were walking openly in the city, and they had an opportunity to avenge their brother’s killing, but they would take the legal course.

They demanded the chief minister, Sindh High Court chief justice and other higher authorities to take notice of the murder of innocent boy and provide them justice.