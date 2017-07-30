Kandhkot - A 45-feet wide breach occurred near Tangwani on Saturday, inundating agricultural land and dozens of houses.

Owners of the land and local villagers complained that no official from the irrigation department reached the spot, and they had to plug the breach on their own.

They further said that breaches always developed due to the negligence of irrigation department officials, especially in Tangwani, Gouspur and its adjoining areas.

They also said that the department staff had never bothered to properly repair the canal due to which it developed breaches. whenever water was released in excess.

They demanded compensation from the deputy commissioner, chief engineer Irrigation and other concerned officials for their destroyed crops and houses.

When this scribe tried to contact the chief engineer to get his version, his cell number was switched off.