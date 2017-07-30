SUKKUR - Deputy Director Women Development Department Naseem Mastoi said that no society of the world can make progress economically, socially and politically by ignoring the women, the half population, which is responsible for 50 percent of the country's economy. She expressed these views while talking to a delegation at her office on Saturday.

The Sindh government is paying special attention to the welfare and development of the women, she added. She said that interest-free loans would be provided to the women for their self-sufficiency. She said that vocational as well as special training of business was being imparted to the women.

She said, "Like responsible citizens of the country, the women should also fulfil their national responsibilities as our religion as well as society also give its permission." She said that women development and self-sufficiency meant to make them educated, healthy, safe and economically independent.

She informed the delegation that due to setting up Provincial Women Development Department incidents of injutices due to gender discrimination had decreased considerably for which both departments deserved praise.