Kandhkot - A breach developed in Ghehanu Canal submerged several hundreds of acres of agricultural land on Thursday.

According to reports, a 40-feet wide breach also inundated hundreds of houses of Tangwani. People said that standing crops, including wheat and rice, had been badly affected by the water.

They staged a sit-in against the Irrigation Department for not plugging the breach, and later plugged it on their own. They further said they had informed the department officials about the breach, but they didn't reach the site.

The protestors demanded compensation from the concerned department for their destroyed crops and houses, saying it happened due to the negligence of the department.