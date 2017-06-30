SUKKUR - Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Thursday directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Taluka Municipal Administrators (TMAs) of the Sukkur division to ensure foolproof arrangements to cope with any eventuality that may occur during the monsoon rains.

He said that all out efforts should be made to provde maximum relief to the people that may face problem due to monsoon rains.

The Commissioner ordered for extraordinary measures for the maintenance and protection of embankments to ward off the flood threat.

On the occasion, Executive Engineer Sukkur Barrage Fayaz Hussain Shah said that all the protective dykes are safe and strong enough to face the situation and alertness at the sensitive point have also been increased.

The stock of stone including required machinery at the all sensitive points and protective dykes have been made available and staff including officers were being asked to monitor the situation round the clock, the Executive Engineer added.