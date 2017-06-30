MIRPURKHAS - Four youth, including two real brothers, were killed in a road accident near Leghari Pump on Mirwah Gorchani Mirpurkhas Road on Thursday.

Reports say that four cousins, including two real brothers, were on their way to Mirpurkhas on two bikes from their village Faqeer Basheer Leghari, taluka Jhuddo that their bikes collided with a pick-up, but a speeding mini truck coming from the back side crushed them. As a result Muqaddas Leghari and Musaddiq Leghari, real brothers, and Shehbaz Leghari died on the spot while Haris Leghari died on way to LMUCH Hyderabad. One killed, other injured due to lightening:

One person was burnt to death and another sustained serious injuries after lightening struck them in Jhuddo on Thursday. As per reports, during the rainfall lightning struck Aslam Town as a result of which 25-year-old Mahesh Bheel was burnt to death while another Dilip Bheel sustained serious injuries. Dilip was referred to Civil Hospital in Hyderabad.