KARACHI - The first rainfall of the monsoon season has exposed the tall claims made by municipal and other authorities, as Karachiites are facing massive difficulties due to unsatisfactory arrangements made by these bodies.

Most of the areas of the city are flooded with rainwater due to lack of cleanliness of major drains (nullahs) despite Rs40 million reportedly incurred on their cleanliness.

Only a day before, Karachi Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra had claimed that all arrangements regarding monsoon rains had been made. Similarly, cantonment boards, Karachi Development Authority (KDA), K-Electric, Water Board and other bodies had also claimed they were all set to deal with any emergency, arising out of rains.

However, the first spell of monsoon showers that lashed the city on Wednesday laid bare the tall claims made by these bodies.

Like every year, Gujjar Nullah, considered as a major drainage source of District Central, has overflowed due to lack of cleanliness as enormous water remains accumulated on the roads.

It is worth mentioning here that the nullah overflows every year during the rainy season due to massive encroachments in its surroundings, while the government has also reportedly spent millions of rupees to remove these encroachments, but all appears to have gone in vain, creating miseries for the people living close to it.

Various parts of the city, including North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Federal B Area and others were badly affected due to the overflow of Gujjar Nullah.

On the other hand, DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi admitted that the condition of Gujjar Nullah was not good enough to sustain these rains. Attributing this condition to ill-planning, Hashmi said that every year work on the nullah was left in a limbo, leaving the people helpless.

He alleged that encroachments were removed just for a photo shoot. “Work on the removal of encroachments came to a halt after the monsoon last year,” he added. He further said that for now they had deployed heavy machinery on Gujjar Nullah and things would be under control within several hours. He said that for internal arteries he had sent machinery for pumping out the water.

Currently the main thoroughfare in North Nazimabad, stretching from Surjani where Green Line Bus Rapid Transport is being constructed, is also inundated in water. There are several choking points near Five Star, Sakhi Hassan and KDA Chowrangi where it is difficult for the motorists to pass through.

“Not alone the District Central, several areas of other districts face an emergency like situation after the drains burst their banks. Though the newly constructed part of the University Road remains clear, one of its sections, under NIPA flyover, is inundated. Here even the footpath cannot be clearly seen,” DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwar said, and added that the teams were busy clearing the drain on a roadside at NIPA as garbage was stuck in the drain. However, he added situation will be under control. Not only NIPA, but Jauhar Chowrangi and the University Road near NED University, are also flooded due to some construction work. However, Anwar assured that the water would be pumped out.

Senior Director of the KMC Masood Alam said that wherever there was water it was just because of the solid waste and garbage stuck in the drains. “Therefore, with limited machinery and resources, it will take time to control the things,” he informed.

Meanwhile, various parts of the city are in darkness after hundreds of feeders tripped due to rain on Wednesday.

Due to the power suspension at water board installations, various parts of the city are also deprived of water supply.

On Thursday, around 80 feeders tripped in various parts of the city while the first showers on Wednesday had affected about 400 feeders, plunging nearly the entire city in darkness.

KE’s spokesperson on Thursday claimed that the power utility’s Rapid Response Team was keeping an eye on the developments.

“The overall power supply system remained intact on the second day of rains as well. Very few feeders were affected on the second day and were re-energized swiftly,” the spokesperson said, and added, “Moreover, uninterrupted power supply to the airport, major hospitals and Dhabeji is also being ensured.”

According to KE spokesperson, KE continues to urge the public to stay away from broken wires, poles and transformers during the rainy and windy weather.

The utility has also urged the citizens to refrain from using illegal means (kundas).

Due to the accumulation of water on roads, all commercial activities were badly hit on the second day. It is reminded here that business activities are yet to resume in the city after the Eid holidays.

Annoyed over the bad performance of municipal authorities, traders say that massive water has accumulated outside markets, creating hurdles for them and the shoppers.

Two boys drown

Two boys drowned in an underpass on Thursday evening. The boys, playing in an under-construction underpass, filled with rainwater, drowned.

According to rescue sources, Amjad and Aftab, both aged between 10 to 12 years, drowned in an underpass full of rainwater near Punjab Chowrangi, Clifton while playing with their friends.

The bodies were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

More showers predicted

Furthermore, the met office has predicted more showers for Karachi, stating that scorching heat has given way to the monsoon season.

Director Met Muhammed Hanif has said that next three to four days are going to be pleasant in the mega city. He said more showers were likely on Friday and Saturday.

IGP ORDERS SMOOTH FLOW OF TRAFFIC DURING RAIN

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja on Thursday directed DIG traffic to adopt all necessary measures to ensure smooth flow of traffic during rains.

In a statement issued here, Khawaja asked all SSPs traffic to make sure the presence of section officers at every U-turn, roundabout and signal to control the traffic. “Traffic constables and officers should be deployed at every traffic junction,” he ordered.

The IGP passed the directives for clearing all roads by removing hurdles and making alternate routes where traffic flow was disrupted.

He also directed his subordinates to keep people updated about the situation and to guide them in a more effective manner on their helpline 1915.