KHAIRPUR - Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari said on Thursday that now Nawaz Sharif would understand what accountability looked like. Addressing a big public gathering in Naushero Feroze, Zardari said the ruling party was oblivious to the consequences of accountability. He said that the nation was waiting for proper answers to several pertinent questions, arising out of the Joint Investigation Team’s (JIT) Panama probe..

He claimed that the country had not progressed since he left the office. “We have said it before as well that these [2013 general elections] were ROs elections, but we accepted the results for the sake of democracy,” he said, adding, “I respect democracy, unlike Nawaz Sharif. He and Captain [Imran Khan] do not care about democracy.” Zardari said that Nawaz had ruined the country to an extent that now the country was facing social decay. “He (Mian Sahab) is even incapable of cutting down petroleum prices in the country,” he added. The former president said that he completed the 1973 Constitution, given by late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He added that it was the PPP which had empowered the provinces under the 18th Amendment.

“Only I know the value of democracy,” Zardari said, adding that Imran and Nawaz did not recognise the importance of democracy. “I have faced jails and courts. I am a democratic man,” he boasted. The PPP leader said that in future power plants would be set up in Keti Bender. He said Nawaz had doubled the prices of oil and electricity in his tenure due to which masses were suffering.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto would develop Pakistan, and added that CPEC was the idea of Pakistan People’s Party. “It is the gift for people of the country from PPP,” he added.

The former president also claimed that Pakistan’s increased economic ties with China were also PPP’s ‘gift’ to the nation. “When the US gave a statement against Pakistan, China gave one in our favour,” he pointed out. Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshed Ahmed Shah, former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, speaking at the event, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah said the present government is snatching the livelihood of people. "Only PPP understands the true meaning of politics and serving the people," he added.