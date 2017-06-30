SUKKUR - Sindh Minister for Sports Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar has said that the Sindh Government desires that the sports grounds are utilised for the activities they are meant for so that the youth could be prevented from indulging in bad habits.

Talking to media during his visit to an under- construction sports complex here on Thursday, he asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to provide opportunities to the players of other provinces as well. The sports complex is to be completed at the cost of Rs1755 million.

The minister highly appreciated the victory of Pakistan cricket team in the Champions Trophy, saying it had improved the image of Pakistan abroad. “Sindh chief minister has arranged an event in the honour of Pakistan cricket team,” he informed.

He said that the victory of Pakistan cricket team was the result of Pakistan Super League (PSL), adding that soon Sindh League would be introduced in which teams from all cities of the province would participate. “Different events, including cricket, hockey, squash, volleyball and football, would be held,” the minister said, and added that Sindh Games had been postponed due to bad weather. “New date for the event would be announced soon,” he added. He said that sixty percent construction work of Sports Complex Sukkur had been completed.