KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader and the candidate nominated for elections in PS-114, Zahoor Ahmed Jadoon, has said that those elected from the constituency had badly failed and disappointed their voters. He expressed these views while addressing a family event held here to celebrate Eidul Fitar.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that both Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) remained in power and their representatives received all perks and benefits, but they failed to deliver.

He urged masses to show the selfish politicians door on July 9 when elections in the constituency are to be held. “Such politicians, who received votes but later ignored masses after assuming their offices, should be dealt with accordingly,” JI leader said, and added that people were well aware of the crimes and misdeeds of both PPP and MQM.

Jadoon further said that despite the fact that PPP was enjoying complete powers in the province, it had done nothing for the people and now again it was seeking votes from its constituents. He said that the development works launched in the constituency amid campaign for the by-elections were nothing but cosmetic measures to fool people once again.

The JI leader urged masses to support his party, which, he claimed, was their true representative, as it had served people even when it was not in power. Besides this, he added, the party had always raised voice for the rights of people. “JI’s continued campaign against K-Electric and corruption are the case in point,” he reminded. Former student leader and current JI District South chief Abdur Rasheed also addressed the programme. He assured the residents that JI would raise voice for their rights on the floor of the provincial assembly.

Recalling the services of Nematullah Khan and the late mayor Afghani, he said that the JI leaders had always served with honesty and dignity.

On the occasion, a large number of people announced to support the JI's candidate in the upcoming by-polls on July 9.