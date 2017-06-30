KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that PPP is going to register a great victory in the next general elections, which may be a surprise to those who have always predicted doomsday for the party.

“Opponents’ defeat is a writing on the wall,” he said, and added, ““One of the surprises for our opponents will be Karachi, where people have finally carved out a major share for the PPP and 2018 general elections will be a landmark event,” he told party’s provincial executive, Karachi executive and office-bearers of Karachi’s six districts here at Bilawal House on Thursday. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was also present on the occasion.

Urging the party workers to focus on the next general elections, Bilawal said the entire party should work under a combined and integrated strategy.

The PPP chairman said that the by-election for PS-114 Karachi was a test case where the party had fielded a strong candidate, and PPP Karachi Division General Secretary Saeed Ghani was deeply rooted in the constituency.

Bilawal condemns denying PPP delegation landing

in Parachinar

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has lashed out at the federal government for not allowing the PPP delegation, consisting of former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik and former deputy speaker of the National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi, to land in Parachinar where they had gone to express solidarity with the victims of the horrible bomb blasts.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the PPP chairman said that people of Pakistan had failed to understand as to why Parachinar had been made a no-go area as despite such gory terrorist attacks no government representative had visited the area.

“When the PPP delegation flew to Parachinar in a helicopter, it was not allowed to land in the affected area, and was forced to return,” he added.

Bilawal said Parachinar was an integral part of Pakistan and at a time when its people were the target of deadly terrorist attacks, leaving them alone was not acceptable.

He expressed complete solidarity with the victims and demanded immediate justice for them along with foolproof security.