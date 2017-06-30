SUKKUR - Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said the provincial government is planning to provide health cards to journalists, and that their problems pertaining to plots will also be resolved. Talking to journalists at his residence here on Wednesday night, he said that the Sindh government is aware of journalists' problems and will try its best to resolve them. Nasir said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had directed him to work for the betterment of journalists.