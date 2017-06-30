SHIKARPUR - The people of Khanpur were badly shaken on Thursday when at least three passengers, belonging to their town, were killed while a dozen others were seriously injured when their Suzuki-pickup went out of control and overturned on National Highway at Bhiria, in Naushehro Feroze district.

It has been reported that the victims were on their way to Shikarpur, after visiting the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar [RA].

According to reports, two passengers identified as Zahoor Arain, a primary school teacher and Imran Shaikh, 25, died on the spot while uncle of the deceased Imran Shaikh, Bahadur Shaikh, succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital during treatment.

Those injured were identified as Abdul Sattar Arain, uncle of the deceased, and three sons, Ameer Hamza, Hafiz Haziya and Abdul Manan Arain, of deceased Zahoor Arain, two sons of deceased Imran Shaikh, Sajjid and Aamir Shaikh, while others were Ibrahim Arain, Babar Ali Arain, Syed Muhammad Ilyas Shah, Asghar Shah and two real brothers Ghulam Fareed and Usama Arain.

Rescue teams instantly transported the bodies and the injured to Bhiria City hospital where the seriously injured were referred to Nawabshah Hospital while the dead bodies were handed over to their heirs after conducting necessary formalities.

The funeral prayers of the deceased were offered at Khanpur. And later they were laid to rest at their ancestral graveyards.

Villager shot dead over resistance

(THUL): Mashooq Bahlkani, resident of village Khadim Bughti of Thul, was killed on offering resistance to the robbery bid on Thursday.

Few unidentified robbers had barged into his house, and when Bahlkani offered resistance they shot him dead.

Neither an FIR was registered nor any arrest was made till this story was filed.