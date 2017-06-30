KARACHI - Police have registered a murder case against unidentified persons over the alleged killing of a senior female journalist in Karachi.

An FIR No 140/17 has been registered at the Brigade police station, under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against unidentified persons.

The case was registered on behalf of victim’s brother Zafar.

65-year-old Zeeba Burney was found dead under mysterious circumstances from inside her residential apartment in Khudadad Colony in the limits of Brigade police station on the first day of Eidul Fitar. Police officials said that they had found her body hanging from the ceiling fan.

Police registered the murder case after it suspected that she might not have committed suicide, but have been murdered. “The killer or killers tried to change the nature of the incident after killing her,” Brigade SHO Sohail Sulehri said. “But we found the torture marks on her neck which suggested that she did not commit suicide, but was murdered.”

The officer said that the case had been registered, and police had started the investigations. The investigators have recorded the statement of the housemaid, and now they are looking for the postmortem report.

The housemaid, in her initial statement to the police, told that door of the house was open from inside and she found her body hanging. She added she later informed the neighbours.

Youth succumbs to injuries

Separately, a young man, who had been injured in a firing incident on the second day of Eid, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

23-year-old Khizar Khan, son of Israr Khan, was wounded in an incident of firing in family quarters at Police Headquarters, Garden.

family of the deceased later registered a case against a police head constable, Abdullah, who is a wireless operator in Sindh police and another person, Shahzad Baloch. Police, however, on Thursday arrested both the accused and initiated investigations.

NAB claims to have nabbed fraudster

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi has claimed to have arrested a person, saying he was involved in fraudulently selling out government land.

Accused Aleemuddin, son of Ziauddin, was charged along with other accused, Mansoor Ahmed and Asad Abbasi for fraudulently selling out government land to another member of their group, Haroon Panjwani against sale consideration of Rs39.7 million, who fraudulently sold out the same land to general public, showing it as regularised Gothabad land, reads a statement issued by the NAB, Karachi on Thursday.

It further stated that the racket of these persons cheated more than 500 innocent people by selling approximately 582 plots of various categories in Hassan Brohi Goth, Deh Nagan District West Karachi, added that they had raised Memon Colony over that land, within Hassan Brohi Goth sold out the plots and built houses for innocent people and embezzled Rs187 million of the public.

They handed fake and fictitious certificates of Gothabad Scheme to the public, showing the land as regularised by the government under Gothabad Housing Scheme Act 1987.

The main accused, Haroon Panjwani, is already in judicial custody while accused Aleemuddin would be produced before an accountability court accordingly, it added.