Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that policies of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had become a threat to the federation as he was pitting the provinces against each other.

In a statement issued here, the PPP chairman said, “Instead of adopting uniform policies for all the four provinces, Nawaz is trying to appease some specific circles in Punjab. The approval of 97 gas projects worth Rs37 billion for particular areas of Punjab amounts to axing the federation.”

Bilawal said that even the historic city of Umerkot in Sindh had not been provided gas despite the payment made by the provincial government to the gas company. “Nawaz Sharif’s government turned down several requests from the Sindh government for the provision of domestic gas connections in the rural and urban areas of the province under the pretext of a moratorium,” he added.

He said that PPP was the chain of federation and it would not allow Nawaz and his party men to harm the country’s unity just for the sake of winning few seats through cronies and beneficiaries.

The PPP chairman lamented that those who raised ethnic slogans for gaining political and personal mileage in the past were out again to threaten unity among the provinces by violating the Constitution, which protected the provinces interests in clear terms.

Bilawal further alleged that it was Nawaz, who had thrown away the key projects like Keti Bunder and Thar Coal in late nineties and terminated thousands of government employees from the smaller provinces, who had been recruited by his mother Benazir Bhutto’s government.

Endorsing contents of the letter written by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to the prime minister on awarding gas projects to favourites in Punjab, he warned Nawaz that any overt or covert threat to the federation won’t be tolerated by PPP and other democratic parties of the country.