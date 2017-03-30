KARACHI - Sohail Akhtar Hashmi has been elected as a chairman while Ayaz Muhammad Khan general secretary in the annual elections of the Karachi Officers Welfare Association (KOWA).

A statement here on Wednesday stated that Vice Presidents Muhammad Farhan Khan, Abdul Hafiz Ansari, Finance Secretary Adnan Khan, Joint Secretaries Iqbal Khan and Shaheen Aziz while Information Secretary Sohail Mustaq were also elected.

Speaking on the occasion, General Secretary Ayaz Muhammad Khan said that newly elected body will make all-out efforts for the wellbeing of members.