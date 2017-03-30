Kandhkot - One motorcyclist was killed while another was critically injured after a truck collided with their bike here on Wednesday.

According to details, two persons, residents of Gouspur Town, were on their way home on a bike after appearing in a matriculation paper, that a speedy truck coming from the opposite direction collided with them in Gharri Larr.

As a result, Abdur Rasheed Oghahi, 20, died on the spot while Sheeral Oghahi, 21, sustained serious injuries.

Later policemen, patrolling in the area, reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to a hospital, where after the provision of first aid the injured was referred to a hospital in Larkana due to critical condition.

Gouspur Police said it chased the fleeing truck driver and nabbed him. It said it had also impounded the truck. However, no case was registered till the filing of this report.