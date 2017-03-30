KARACHI - At least dozen suspects were rounded up in various operations and raids carried out by law enforcement agencies here on Wednesday.

Gulberg police claimed to have arrested a person and recovered weapons from his possession.

Police said that he was involved in various criminal activities, including robberies, street crimes and other criminal activities. Police registered the case and started the investigations.

Similarly, Shairshah police said it raided a gambling den and arrested four persons besides recovering money from them. Similarly, Nazimabad police claimed to have picked up a drug peddler, Hanif, and recovering a huge quantity of narcotics from his possession.

Police said that Hanif ran a drug den in the locality and managed to flee whenever law enforcement agencies tried to arrest him. It further said that Hanif had been arrested earlier but was released by the court. “He resumed his narcotics business after his release,” it added.

Solder Bazaar police said it had arrested two persons Saif Ali and Adil Jawad and recovered weapons from their possession. As per police’s version, both of them were involved in numerous cases of street crimes while investigation is underway. Likewise, Pakistan Bazaar police claimed to have arrested at least three persons, Naeem, Asghar and Roshan Zaman and recovered weapons from their possession.

Police said that they were involved in various criminal activities, including extortion, robberies and street crimes. Sharifabad police also arrested a ‘street criminal’ and recovered weapons from his possession.

Police said that it raided a residence, located in Liaquatabad on a tip off, and arrested Shair Afzal, who, it said, was involved in various criminal cases.

Police said that the accused was involved in murder, attempt to murder and other criminal activities.

Police registered the case and started investigation.

Lastly, New Karachi Industrial Area police said it had nabbed a street criminal, Bilal, and recovered weapons from his possession.

Police said that Bilal led a gang of street criminals and his other accomplices had been arrested by police earlier.

“He was wanted in over a dozen cases of street crimes, robberies and other crimes,” it added.