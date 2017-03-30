KARACHI - Pakistan Navy celebrated Golden Jubilee of its elite Special Service Group, SSG(N) commonly known as “Naval Commandos” ,Wednesday. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Speaking the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff appreciated the achievements and sacrifices of SSG(N) over the past 50 years in the line of duty. The Naval Chief also acknowledged invaluable and meritorious services rendered by war heroes, veterans and the family members of SSG(N) Shuhadas, for the defence of the motherland.

The Admiral, while highlighting the importance of Special Operations Forces said that the contemporary environment has seen a steady shift from conventional operations towards the asymmetric domain, bordering on hybrid warfare. This has brought the role of Special Operations Forces to the forefront which is becoming the instrument of choice as a force-multiplier in the current scenario. The Naval Chief further highlighted that significant participation of SSG(N) during various Anti Terrorist Operations and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief Operations (HADR) amply reflects the dedication and professionalism of our SSG(N) who have performed their tasks remarkably well. The Naval Chief congratulated all veterans of SSG(N) on setting a fine legacy to be followed by younger generations.

The event was marked with a number of activities including the launching of SSG (N) history booklet and a fire power demonstration, wherein, SSG(N) displayed specialized skills for Anti terrorist/ hostage rescue operations and simulated Raid on enemy targets.

The Special Service Group (Navy) was raised on 29 March 1967 and has served the nation with valour and honour for the last 50 years. Special Service Group (Navy), highly trained and armed with bullets and brains in equal measures, not only provides a deterrent capability to PN but also serves as offensive punch for our adversary. They are undoubtedly an icon of honour, badge of excellence and symbol of distinction for Pakistan Navy.

Earlier, during the day, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah joined the hardcore physical workout of the SSG(N) and undertook underwater diving.

Besides serving and retired SSG(N) officers and CPOs, Sailors, a large number of distinguished guests from sister services and other arms of Pakistan Navy also witnessed the celebrations.

