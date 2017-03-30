KARACHI - Infuriated by the posting of grade-20 officer as Director General (DG) Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), senior officers of the Authority have now decided to move the apex court against the Sindh government’s decision, accusing it of making the appointment without fulfilling the legal requirements.

According to law, the SBCA has a single seat for the post of director general (of BPS-21) and two seats for the post of additional director general (of BPS-20).

It is worth pointing out here that former SBCA DG Manzoor Qadir aka Kaka, a BPS-21 officer, is still an employee of the Authority and is also drawing salaries despite long leaves. Kaka escaped after probe pertaining to various corruption cases against him was initiated by accountability authorities.

Recently, the provincial government has posted a grade-20 officer, Agha Maqsood Abbas, as SBCA DG in his place despite the slot is of BPS-21.

Interestingly, the new DG had been removed from the same slot on the orders of the apex court couple of months ago because of his out-of-turn promotion.

After his demotion, he was posted as Additional Director General Technical.

Now he is acting as SBCA DG and Additional Director General Technical at the same time.

In the wake of this situation, three most senior officers of the Authority have expressed concern that a junior officer has been made their boss while he has also declined to leave the charge of Additional Director General Technical.

Hence these officers have decided to approach the apex court over the posting of Agha Maqsood Abbas as SBCA DG and his retaining of two key posts at the same time.

It is worth mentioning here that a key position in the Authority, Additional Director General (Administration), was vacant and the Additional Director General (Technical) remained under the charge of Agha Maqsood Abbas.

However, three senior officers, Muhammad Iqbal Hussain, Ashkar Dawar and Adil Omar are still awaiting their promotions.

A senior officer in the administration revealed to this scribe on the condition of anonymity that Administration Department of SBCA, during a meeting, had informed the DG that he could not retain two slots at a time, but the latter ignored the legal position and asked the department officials to find out ways so that he could retain both the posts. When contacted, SBCA DG spokesperson Malik Rasheed said he was not in a position to say anything over the issue.