KARACHI - An alleged criminal died in police custody here on Monday.

Rizvia Police said that Nasir aka Irani, associated with the gang of drug peddlers, had been arrested three days ago following an encounter in which he had been hit in his leg and was shifted to a hospital.

SHO Idrees Bangush said that doctors at the hospital declined to admit him and discharged him after providing initial treatment. “Resultantly, he could not survive,” he added.

Police handed over the body to the family after autopsy. On the other hand, Sharafi Goth police found body of a woman, bearing bullet marks, from a place near the Al-Falah riverbed.

Police shifted the body to a morgue after autopsy. It said that unknown culprits had abducted the woman, shot her dead and later threw her dead body at a desolate place. Police found nothing for her identification, and shifted the body to a morgue after autopsy.

Man kills his wife

Meanwhile, man killed his wife here in the limits of Mithadar police station.

Police said that Nadia, a resident of City Railway Colony, was stabbed to death by her husband Umar, who later managed to flee. Police said that family of the deceased woman took her to Civil Hospital for treatment where doctors pronounced her dead. Quoting the family, police said that the deceased’s husband killed her over a petty issue.

Police registered an FIR against Umer, and handed over body of Nadia to her family after autopsy.

It has been reported that Umar is a Railway employee, and hails from Hangu, KP.

Similarly, another body of an elderly man was found from a house in Kimari.

Police said that Wahid Baloch, a resident of Kimari, lived at his house alone.

After having been informed by the area residents, police shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy while cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

Police suspect that unidentified culprits strangulated him to death for unknown reasons, and is looking for the medico-legal report of the deceased.

SHO suspended for not

wearing proper uniform

Separately, Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) SITE police station for not wearing proper uniform at the police station.

According to details, pictures of SHO Gull Hassan Abbas appeared on social media, in which he could be seen putting off his shirt during duty hours inside the police station, which infuriated the home minister and resultantly he suspended the SHO.

Siyal has asked the police officers to wear proper uniform while on duty; otherwise strict action will be taken against them.

32 suspects arrested

As many as 32 suspects have been arrested in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the metropolis here on Monday.

Police said that those arrested included bandits, street criminals, absconders, drug peddlers and others.

Police also claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.