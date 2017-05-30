KARACHI - The government of Sindh has imposed a complete ban under section 144 of Cr.PC on entry of buffaloes/cattle to Rice Canal, Dadu Wah and other canals passing through the Larkano city in District Larkano for a period of (60) days with immediate effect.

The SHOs of concerned police stations are authorized to register complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing over violation of Section 144 Cr. PC against the violators, said a statement on Monday.