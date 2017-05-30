KARACHI - The government of Sindh has imposed a complete ban on entry of heavy traffic to various roads for a period of 60 days with immediate effect.

Dr Ziauddin Hospital Road, Shahrah-e-Ghalib, Shahrah-e-Bedal and Shahrah-e-Firdosi Road, KDA Scheme, Kahkashan, Clifton and District South are the areas where entry of heavy vehicles has been banned.

The ban is imposed by the provincial government in exercise of powers conferred under Section 144 (6) Cr. PC, said a statement on Monday.

The SHOs of concerned police stations are authorised to register complaints against the violators under Section 188 of the PPC.

PAC meeting rescheduled

The chairman of the Public Accounts Committee has rescheduled the meeting of the PAC, which was earlier scheduled to take place on May 30.

The meeting will now be held on May 31, said a statement here on Monday.

The time, venue and agenda of the meeting of PAC will remain the same.