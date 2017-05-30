KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has demanded the government to nationalize the K-Electric and impose an emergency within the power company so as to investigate corruption of the administration. He was talking to media men outside the Sindh High Court on Monday after filing a constitutional petition in which the party had requested to become a party in the case against KE.

The JI leader added that the party had filed an application for the registration of an FIR against the KE administration at Ferozabad police station, and added the same application would be filed in various police stations across the city.

He demanded the government to constitute a judicial commission to probe the affairs of KE, besides conducting its forensic audit, in order to unearth the misappropriation within the company.

Naeem also demanded the law enforcement agencies to get KE high-ups arrested for their direct and indirect involvement in the deaths of citizens.

He asked the authorities to bring back those people from abroad through Interpol who remained connected to misappropriation.

He vowed that those who plundered more than Rs200 billion would not be allowed to go scot-free.

“The rulers and those political parties, supporting the KE, should mend their ways as crimes of the company officials have already been unearthed,” he warned.

The JI leader alleged that the power company had created an artificial electricity shortfall to extort maximum money from the taxpayers.

Naeem was of the view that had the KE run its power generation plants to their full capacity, Karachi would have become loadshedding free city.

He added that even when hundreds of people were dying because of the heatwave, KE was not running its plants as per their capacities