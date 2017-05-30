KARACHI - K-Electric (KE) has failed to curb loadshedding in Ramazan and is giving lame excuses for the prevailing power crisis.

Despite tall claims made by K-Electric, the city continues to witness power outages at Sehr and Iftar. Unannounced and long hours of loadshedding have brought misery to the people of Karachi in the prevailing hot and humid weather conditions. Residents of various areas of the city such as Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, Khokhrapar, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Kemari, North Karachi and North Nazimabad were worst hit by unannounced power loadshedding.

People said that loadshedding continued at Sehr and Iftar and all government claims proved a complete failure. They criticised the private power company, K-Electric, and said that it had promised an uninterrupted power supply to the city at least during Sehar and Iftar, but failed to keep the promise during the holy month of Ramazan.

On the other side, the KE claimed that the power company had not carried out loadshedding during Sehr and Iftar. “Due to technical faults several areas experienced power outages.

KE’s technical teams remained alert 24 hours to complaints and rectified the faults.”