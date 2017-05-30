MIRPURKHAS - Frequent power breakdowns and long hours of loadshedding continued to hit the routine life in Mirpurkhas Division on Monday.

As a result, people suffered a lot in the prevailing hot and humid weather conditions.

Hesco has been carrying out unannounced loadshedding in the division for the last two weeks. As a result, water supply to various parts of the division was also disrupted. Some areas of the city saw acute shortage of water.

The loadshedding also affected business activities and emergency operations in government and private hospitals were postponed. Social and religious organisations strongly condemned the unannounced loadshedding and demanded that the federal minister for water and power take notice of the situation and ensure smooth power supply to the area.