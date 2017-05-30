KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he will not allow artificial price hike in the city therefore the district administration has to be more active, vigilant and effective.

He said this during a surprise visit to the busy shopping areas of Burns Road and Saddar on Monday. He was accompanied by Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Principal Secretary Sohail Rajput and Karachi Commissioner Aijaz Ali Khan. The deputy commissioner for south joined him at Burns Road.

At Burns Road, the chief minister visited different shops and purchased some food items. On his arrival, shopkeepers presented him rate lists issued by the government. He advised the shopkeepers to keep their shops neat and clean. He visited different shops and fruit vendors. One of the shopkeepers took him to a street where gutters were overflowing. The chief minister directed the Karachi commissioner to issue strict directives to the DMC South to clean the area and clear the choked gutters. “This is unacceptable; streets, roads and gutters are not cleaned until the concerned local body is jolted,” he said, adding that he would visit this area again within next three days to see sanitation conditions.

He also met a watermelon pushcart vendor and asked him to show him the rate list. The vendor replied that he had not received any rate list. On this, the chief minister expressed his displeasure and directed the commissioner to ensure that each and every shop, fruit and vegetable stall and push cart vendor gets the rate list otherwise action would be taken against the concerned officer. The chief minister visited different shops, streets and met the people present there. People took selfies with him and he listened to their problems. They welcomed him to the old area of the city.

Later, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah went to Saddar and visited a bakery, met fruit vendors and had conversations with them. He heard them patiently and assured them that he would be visiting them again.

On his arrival in Saddar, people gathered around the chief minister and welcomed him. The chief minister directed the commissioner to expedite the construction of roads in Saddar. “This is a very important area and must be properly maintained,” he said.

The chief minister was told by shopkeepers that slow pace of work on roads had caused serious problems for them. The area remains under the cover of dust all the day. The chief minister assured them that the work would be completed very soon. Syed Murad Ali Shah told shopkeepers that they were throwing the waste on the road despite the fact that the Solid Waste Management had placed waste bins near their shops and pushcarts on the road. “This is our collective responsibility to keep our city clean,” he said.

SIYAL ORDERS ACTION AGAINST

ILLEGAL ‘BACHAT BAZAARS’

Sindh Minister for Home Affairs and Agriculture Supply Suhail Anwar Siyal on Monday directed the price control officers to take stern action against illegal bachat bazaars. He said that stern action should be taken against all those involved in price hike in the metropolis.

He was presiding over a meeting at his office that was attended by the agriculture secretary, home secretary, officials of the bureau of price control, representatives of utility stores and concerned commissioners. The minister was briefed about the steps to ensure implementation of Ramazan Ordinance and control price hike in Ramazan. The minister directed the commissioners to ensure implementation of price control lists and asked them to visit the bazaars in heir vicinity regularly to provide relief to the masses. The minister directed the officials to shut down all illegal bachat bazaars and markets in the city and said that they should be brought under the legal ambit. Siyal directed the commissioner to launch a crackdown on illegal bachat bazaars in the city and said that they should provide relief to the masses rather than minting money from them.

He directed the officials to provide security to utility stores and said that all efforts should be made by the government machinery to provide relief to the masses in Ramazan. He called for complete implementation of the Ramazan Ordinance in the metropolis.