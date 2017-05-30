SUKKUR - Over 50 Iftar dastarkhawans will be hosted in Sukkur and Khairpur districts in the holy month of Ramazan for the poor and the needy.

These dastarkhawans will be arranged by Fatima Foundation at petrol pumps and CNG filling stations, besides open places, in two districts, said a press release here on Monday.

The chairperson of the foundation, Nosheen, said that people should come forward and contribute to make the dastarkhawans a success in Ramazan.

She expressed the hope that dastarkhawans will be made a success with the coordination of the district administrations and traders.