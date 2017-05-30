LARKANA - Assistant Commissioner of Larkana Dr Masood Ahmed Bhutto along with officials of Market Committee and police officials on Monday visited various markets of Larkana city and imposed fine on shopkeepers.

He imposed Rs10,000 fine each on meat, chicken, fruit and vegetable sellers during price checking under the Ramazan Ordinance 1981.

On the occasion, he warned all the shopkeepers, meat sellers, chicken sellers, fruit and vegetable sellers that they should not overcharge people and display the rates lists on conspicuous places in their shops. He also warned the hotel owners that they should remain closed during the time of fasting. If anyone is found involved in overcharging, action against him would be taken according to relevant laws. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner, Ratodero (Larkana) paid a surprise visit to the town's markets on Monday and fined 19 shopkeepers and vendors for overcharging, besides arresting 10 profiteers.

The Assistant Commissioner, accompanied by police and market committee members, checked retail prices and lists of various daily use commodities, including vegetables, fruit and other items, and fined 19 profiteers for overcharging.

Ten profiteers were also arrested for not complying with the Ramazan Ordinance.

Assistant Commissioner Ratodero went through Shahi Bazaar, Sabzi Mandi, Fruit, Mutton, Fish and Chicken Markets. He questioned every shopkeeper and pushcart vendor about the rate lists which they had hidden and were overcharging fasting people at their will.