HYDERABAD - The management of University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro has announced that the summer vacations at the teaching institutes/ centres/ departments and campuses of the university will commence from May 30, 2017. The university will reopen on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

There will be no vacations at the institutes/ centres/ departments and campuses till their ongoing semester examinations conclude.

The directors/ chairpersons of all the teaching institutes/ centres/departments of the varsity shall attend their offices twice a week during the vacations i.e. on Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. The deans of all the faculties as well as the administrative and ministerial staff shall, however, remain on duty as usual. The vice chancellor has directed all the teachers to submit the results of 1st semester examinations 2017 on or before June 15, 2017.

Global Day of Parents on June 1

The "Global Day of Parents" will be observed on June 1 to honour the parents and their commitment to children worldwide.

This day is celebrated by the United Nations (UN) on June 1 every year throughout the world including Pakistan.

The Global Day provides an opportunity to appreciate all parents in all parts of the world for their selfless commitment to children and their lifelong sacrifice towards nurturing this relationship.

Community leaders, parents, children, teachers, and family organisations get together in celebrating the day and promoting effective parenting.