KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar has said that a well-equipped centre for treatment of TB patients is being set up at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Chairing a meeting on “Zero TB Karachi” and “Rabies Free Karachi” at his office, he said that DMCs and union councils would be taken on board to ensure provision of health facilities at dispensaries in far flung areas. Metropolitan Commissioner Hanif Mohammad, Financial Adviser Khalid Mehmood Shaikh, Senior Director of M&H, Director of MSD, Director of Technical Services and a delegation from Indus Hospital led by Abdul Basit attended the meeting. The mayor said that such facilities should be made available at all hospitals of the KMC. Dr Nasreen Salahudddin gave a presentation on “Rabies Free Karachi” during the meeting and sought cooperation and support of the KMC. He agreed to provide all possible help and support in this connection. Asghar Abbas, Director of MPH at the KMC, was nominated the focal person for both programmes for effective coordination.