KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Health Dr Sikandar Mendhro has constituted a committee, consisting of senior professors of medicine from different medical universities of the province to ascertain the exact nature and cause of an unidentified health condition that has caused death of children of the same family in Tando Allahyar.

Sources in Provincial Health Department here on Friday said that minister along with Minister for Works and Services Imdad Patafi and an MPA from Tando Allahyar, had recently visited the district and personally examined the other children of the concerned family being provided medical assistance at Combined Military Hospital.

Three of the children, belonging to an extended family living together in a jointly owned residence, have lost their lives only recently due to an unusual condition that is yet to be adequately diagnosed by the doctors.

Alarm was raised by the medical association of the area as two more kids from the same family were brought to a local hospital with similar symptoms registered among their unfortunate cousins.

Sindh Health Minister, himself a doctor by qualification, held discussions with the medical team looking after the kids, and directed immediate formation of a committee of experts to ascertain the cause and recommend needed intervention.

Sindh Health Minister and Imdad Patafi have also assured the concerned family that all needed assistance will be provided to them to ensure survival and protection of their remaining children.

The kids, who have lost their lives, were aged between five to eight years and were residents of a village in district Tando Allahyar.

Walk held to mark World

Heart Day

APP adds from Sukkur: Doctors, paramedics and some employees of the Sukkur Blood Bank on Friday organised a walk to mark the World Heart Day 2017, urging people to quit smoking to avoid heart-related diseases.

Speaking to the participants, Dr Zahoor Soomro said the aims and objectives of the walk were to apprise people about heart diseases, their causes and preventive measures to prevent them from falling victim to heart ailments.

"We told people that they need to exercise daily for 40 minutes; they have to quit smoking, and that they should keep their weight under control by using simple and nutritious food and avoid getting diabetes and hypertension," he informed, adding that it was a positive health activity that attracted the attention of the people and they learnt about the heart ailments.

Experts said that cardiovascular diseases were becoming very common in Pakistan and there was a need to adopt healthy lifestyle, exercise and consume balanced diet to avoid heart ailments. They maintained that there was also a need to raise awareness among the masses regarding the cardiovascular diseases and their prevention, he added.

The awareness walk was attended by doctors, paramedics and civil society representatives.