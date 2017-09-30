MIRPURKHAS - A motorcyclist, resident of Tando Adam, was seriously injured after an electric pole fell on him in front of Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Friday. Reports said that a tractor was cleaning the route for Muharram procession that it accidentally hit the electric pole as a result of which the pole fell down on Shahzaib, resident of Tando Adam, who was mounted on his bike at that time. Shahzaib sustained serious injuries, and was initially rushed to the emergency of civil hospital where he was provided first aid and then referred to LMUH Hyderabad due to his precarious condition.