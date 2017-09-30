MIRPURKHAS - Mirpurkhas police have arrested a man and a woman and recovered a stolen jeep from them in the limits of Old Mirpur police station, said SSP Kamran Nawaz.

Talking to media here on Thursday night, he said that unknown persons had stolen a jeep No BC-2267 from Gulistan e Jauhar, Karachi and after receiving information, the district police was put on a high alert. “During the checking of vehicles, the jeep was recovered and Shakir, son of Ali Bux Rahimoon, resident of Umerkot district, and Naseema, wife of Haneef Leghari, resident of Marvi town Mirpurkhas, were arrested.

He said that they were members of an interprovincial gang while further investigation was underway.