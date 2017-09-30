KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and Keti Bandar are most important projects; the former will resolve commuters’ problems in the city while the latter will play a vital role in boosting economy of the country in general and of the province in particular.

He was talking to Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong, who called on him here at the CM House on Friday. The meeting was also attended by Counsel General of China in Karachi and Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput.

He said that KCR, Keti Bandar and special economic projects were all part of the CPEC. “I am thankful for your support and cooperation,” the CM said to the ambassador of China.

The chief minister said that encroachments had been removed from the KCR’s route and Pakistan Railways was on board for acquiring 360 acres of land for right of way (RoW) for the KCR. “The feasibility report of Keti Bandar is being prepared while land has been allocated for China-Pakistan Special Economic Zone at Dhabeji,” Murad said. “Once we are done with these formalities with respect to Keti Bandar and Special Economic Zone Dhabeji, these would be presented in the next Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting,” he told the ambassador.

The ambassador told the chief minister that at present 20,000 Pakistanis, students and others were living in China. “This kind of mutual understanding for the development and prosperity would further strengthen with the completion of CPEC,” the chief minister said, and added that he had personally witnessed that the Thari workers were engaged in coal mining and the Chinese were easily communicating with them. “This shows that Tharis are also learning Chinese,” he said.

It may be noted here that Sindh government has already submitted the feasibility report on KCR to the Chinese Ministry of Transport, while tender document is ready and by the second week of December 2017, the contract would be awarded and foundation stone of the KCR would be laid at Wazir Mansion on December 25, 2017- the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The CM hoped that KCR, Keti Bandar and special economic zone at Dhabeji would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the province.

Education dept meeting

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while presiding over a meeting on Education dept here on Friday, expressed his satisfaction over the resumption of classes at Aisha Bawani College. “It was the commitment of Sindh government and with the support of students, parents, teachers and the civil society academic activities have returned to Aisha Bawani College,” the CM said, and added, “Otherwise it would have turned into a marriage hall,” he said.

The chief minister directed the secretary education (both college and schools) to pay special focus on improving educational standards. “This would happen when teachers would take classes regularly, check copies of the students, give homework to them,” he said and added otherwise nothing would improve.

The chief minister also issued directives to all the government departments, particularly the education, health and local government departments to properly follow their cases pending in the courts. “From now on, I will take disciplinary action if the any department loses its case in the court,” he warned.