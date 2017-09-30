KARACHI - Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, Abdur Rasheed and Muhammad Saleem Nagaria have been elected unopposed as President, Senior Vice President and Vice President of SITE Association of Industry for the year 2017-18.

This was announced at the 53rd Annual General Meeting of the Association. The new office-bearers will assume their charge from October 01, 2017, says press release on Friday.

The Executive Committee of SITE Association elected unopposed the office-bearers for the next term besides taking important decisions for further uplift of the SITE.

Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, the newly-elected President SITE Association reiterated his pledge to strengthen the Association's role on new lines with the cooperation of all stakeholders.

Chairman, Businessmen Group (BMG) and Patron-in-Chief of SITE Association Siraj Kassam Teli, M. Zubair Motiwala, M. Tariq Yousuf, Salim Parekh, Younus M. Bashir and Asad Nisar, outgoing president of SITE Association, while congratulating the newly-elected office bearers, said that our prime objective is to improve the infrastructure of SITE area for the present and future needs, along with promoting trade and industrialization.

EFP President invited

by ITC-ILO

Majyd Aziz, President Employers Federation of Pakistan, has been invited by International Training Center of ILO based in Turin, Italy to participate in the programme

titled " enhancing employers' involvement in social protection policy debates" ; from October 02 to 05.

It has been co-organized by the Employers' Activities Programme of ITC-ILO, the ILO Bureau for Employers' Activities and ILO Social Protection Department, says press release here on Friday.

The objective of the above programme is to provide training that enables representatives from employers' Organizations to understand and master the Social Protection Floor concept and its implications.

Besides, it would equip them with knowledge and tools to become more active and have more constructive impact in national discussions on social protection schemes and their extension.

Pakistan is one of the 22 countries designated by ILO Secretary General Guy Ryder under ILO's Social Protection concept and EFP was the first Employer Organization that prepared a comprehensive feasibility proposal, a fact acknowledged by the ILO Secretary General in his report.

Zaki Ahmed Khan will officiate as Acting President during th absence of EFP President.