KARACHI - Police informed the Sindh High Court on Friday that the main accused in Tania murder case had confessed to have killed the teenage girl for refusing his marriage proposal. A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh, heard the suo motu case of Tania murder.

During the course of hearing, the court was told by police that the main accused in the case, Khan Nohani, had confessed to his involvement in the murder.

Police presented progress report in SHC on the case. It said that the co-accused Ali Nohani has also confessed to his role of a facilitator in the case.

It is to be mentioned here that on previous hearing, the SHC CJ had ordered Sindh inspector-general of police to assign the murder case of Tania Khaskheli to any senior and honest officer so that the killing of the girl could be impartially probed after it was reported that the suspects were trying to influence the investigation.

The SHC CJ had given the directives, while hearing a suo motu case of the murder of the 19-year-old girl by a local landlord for refusing his marriage proposal.

The SHC CJ had also ordered the Hyderabad DIG and Jamshoro SP to provide protection to the father of the slain matriculation student and her other family members in the wake of threats from the supporters of the primary suspect, Khan Muhammad Noohani.

CJ Sheikh had taken suo motu action on media reports regarding the killing of the girl in Jhangara-Bajara town near Sehwan and her family’s complaints regarding threats from the accused. Sheikh had ordered the Hyderabad DIG, Jamshoro SP and the investigation officer (IO) of the case to appear in person, along with progress reports of the case.