KARACHI - Police remains still clueless about the person attacking women in Gulistan-e-Jauhar while registered three more cases of stabbing against him on Friday.

Police have so far registered at least six cases so far in which the female complainants have stated that they were attacked by a man with a blade in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Though police has failed to trace and arrest the lone attacker, however, it claims that it has spread a network of plainclothes personnel and informers in the locality to hunt him down.

Parts of Gulistan-e-Jauhar that fall in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Shahrah-e-Faisal police stations’ jurisdictions have witnessed at least half a dozen unusual cases of attacks on women by a lone motorcyclist since September 25. “So far six women have become victims of the attacker,” said Gulshan-e-Iqbal division SP Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto. “So far there is no major development, but we have deputed our personnel in plainclothes and informers in the area and he would be in our custody soon.”

Total six cases of attempt to murder, injuring and harassing the women have so far been registered at the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station and Shahrah-e-Faisal police stations.

Police have also recorded the statements of the female victims.

Police investigators said that it seemed that a single man was behind the series of attacks on women in the area, who usually wore black jeans and a shirt with a helmet to cover his face and he was about 25 to 30 years old.

In one such incident late Thursday night, the accused attacked a 12-year-old girl in Block 14 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar when she was on her way back home along with her mother after routine walk in a park near her residence.

Shahrah-e-Faisal police registered an FIR No 492/17 against a suspect on the complaint of girl’s mother and initiated further investigations.

Police investigators said that all the attacks had similarities with each other as in all the incidents, the attacker had attacked the women from the back and used a paper cutter.

Earlier the police had registered five separate FIRs under 489/17, 490/17, 491/17, 492/17 and 479/17 at Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Shahrah-e-Faisal police stations against the person for stabbing women in the area. However, despite registration of cases and recording of statements of the witnesses, police have failed to get to the attacker.

It is worth mentioning here that although a number of women have been attacked in a similar fashion, only six women have approached police for the registration of cases so far after the Sindh IGP AD Khawaja asked the victims to get their complaints registered in order to facilitate police in probing the matter.