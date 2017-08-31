BADIN - The district administration is fully equipped and prepared to face any emergency arising out of monsoon rains.

“In the wake of contingency plan devised for the district, we got in touch with different departments to cope with any emergency,” said Lal Dino Mangi, ADC-II Badin and Focal Person for Disaster Management Badin on Wednesday.

Talking to media, Mangi said that media was the best tool to keep people posted about changing weather conditions, and that Pakistan Army was also in a standby position to assist the civilian departments. He lamented that District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was not well-equipped to deal with any untoward situation. “The situation has come to such a pass that we have to ask for private machinery in case of emergencies,” he added.

Mangi said his rescue team was a bunch of professionals, and added that the organisation had a strong coordination with different local, national and international organisations.

“Control rooms are being set up at the CM House, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), DDMA and at taluka levels for gathering the exact data of affected areas and communities and to stay in touch with all the stakeholders,” ADC-II Badin added. On the other hand, emergency has been declared in the district following prediction of heavy downpour by the Met Office.

However, despite emergency, no concrete precautionary measure has been taken as the drainage system in both urban and rural areas is in a poor condition.