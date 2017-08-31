Karachi - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Social Welfare Shamim Mumtaz has said that child protection system is being strengthened in the province to provide immediate assistance to children in need.

He added that the provincial Home Department had nominated a focal person of a SP rank from police in six divisions of the province, namely Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad while a separate person had been nominated for Ghotki due to incidents of forced conversion to Islam or vice versa and early child marriages in the district.

She was presiding over a meeting held here at her office on Wednesday on child issues.

Secretary Social Welfare Aaliya Shahid, Director General Sindh Child Protection Authority Abdul Wahid Laghari, Police Focal Person Karachi Division Faiullah Korejo, child rights activist Kashif Bajeer and others attended the meeting.

Shamim said that Muhammad Rashid Hidayat PSP had been nominated as Police Focal Person for the Sukkur Range, Muhammad Farooq Bhutto PSP for Larkana Range, Muhammad Bachal Shaikh PSP for Shaheed Benazirabad, Wasi Hyder PSP for Hyderabad, Faizullah Korejo PSP for Karachi and DSP Muhammad Manthar for Mirpurkhas while SSP Abdul Aziz Laghari had been nominated for the Ghotki district.

She underlined the need for sensitising police officials at grassroots level, adding that in case of violence and missing of children police often refused to register an FIR, causing unnecessary delay. She said the matter was also raised at a meeting of the Home Department.

She said that social welfare department in collaboration with SPARC and Child Rights Movement Sindh will organise training session for the officials of Child Protection Units of Social Welfare Department and Police officials to prepare them for quick response in case of child issues.

On the occasion, Karachi Division Police Focal Person Faizullah Korejo PSP said that sensitization of police was an important initiative of the government. “This will have lasting effects and will produce positive results by creating a better environment for child protection,” he added.