KARACHI - Light rain in the port city on Wednesday led to drop in temperature. However, Pakistan meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains accompanied with thunderstorm in the city late Wednesday night.

Drizzle was reported from most areas of the city, including Malir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Korangi, Defence, Clifton, Shara-e-Faisal, Shara-e-Pakistan, II Chundrigar Road, MA Jinnah Road, Nazimabad, North Karachi and Surjani Town.

After the short spell was over, social media started buzzing with a term, “Trailer before the storm”.

It was warm and humid in the morning due to low sea breeze. However, temperatures dipped at night due to scattered rainfall. Apart from that the city was also lashed by strong winds, raising fears about trees and billboards falling.

In view of the expected thunderstorm, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Wednesday evening coordinated with district chairmen and directed them to remain alert to control any untoward situation. He also directed them to put all staff and machinery in a standby position. Wasim asked them to place machinery close to chocking points of the city and all underpasses.

He appealed to the dwellers of dilapidated buildings and houses to take precautionary measures to avoid any emergency due to expected heavy rains.

KE’s Rapid Response

Teams vigilant

KE spokesperson said, “KE’s Rapid Response Teams remain vigilant in all parts of the city after the rain forecast. KE’s command and control center is actively monitoring the situation 24/7.”

The power utility reiterated safety precautionary measures, asking its consumers to stay at a distance from trees, signboards and electricity poles during the rain spells. The utility also urged citizens to refrain from using illegal means (kundas) to draw power.

“The consumers may also reach out to KE for outage-related issues or safety hazards by dialling 118 or 99000. They may also lodge a complaint via company’s SMS service on 8119 or on the digital platforms via its social media accounts.”

On the other hand, K-Electric has refuted claims of 70 feeders tripping during rains on Tuesday night.

“The power supply to Karachi remained stable and normal despite Tuesday’s showers whereas key hospitals and airport remained unaffected throughout.

K-Electric supplies power through more than 1,600 feeders across the city, which remained functional.

The KE helpline and ground teams continued to work round the clock to address any localized faults in the shortest possible time.

Despite the claims of KE, several parts of the city faced prolonged power outages. The most affected areas included Quaidabad and several sectors of Gulshan-e-Maymar, experienced power suspension since Wednesday morning till 7pm on Wednesday night.

The livestock and fisheries department had also directed the all field officers to work round the clock and ensure the availability of medicines, vaccines and life-saving drugs along with mobile units for veterinary aid in any emergency. “Fishermen have been advised not to go into deep sea for one week and take precautionary measures. Officers of the fisheries wing were directed to be present at their headquarters and pass the necessary directions to the fishermen.